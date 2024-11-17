Mostly sunny morning, slight chance of showers this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! Happy Sunday! While we do have another warm day ahead of us, this will be the warmest day headed into the new week as rainfall will pick up between tonight and Monday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We will notice a couple of changes in the forecast ahead of the next cold front. We will see winds picking up throughout the day and night, a slight chance of showers today, and then showers on Monday. Behind those showers will be cooler and drier air as the next cold front blows over the Coastal Bend.
Our highs for the beginning half of the week will remain in the mid to upper 80s until about Wednesday, but our lows start dropping around Monday night into the upper 50s. After Monday, our lows will remain in that range until about Wednesday, where the lows will be in the upper 40s, giving us a taste of Fall right ahead of Thanksgiving week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers & windy
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SE 20-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the AM
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Have a great Sunday!