Mostly sunny morning, slight chance of showers this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! Happy Sunday! While we do have another warm day ahead of us, this will be the warmest day headed into the new week as rainfall will pick up between tonight and Monday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We will notice a couple of changes in the forecast ahead of the next cold front. We will see winds picking up throughout the day and night, a slight chance of showers today, and then showers on Monday. Behind those showers will be cooler and drier air as the next cold front blows over the Coastal Bend.

Our highs for the beginning half of the week will remain in the mid to upper 80s until about Wednesday, but our lows start dropping around Monday night into the upper 50s. After Monday, our lows will remain in that range until about Wednesday, where the lows will be in the upper 40s, giving us a taste of Fall right ahead of Thanksgiving week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers & windy

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 20-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the AM

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a great Sunday!