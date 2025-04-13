Sunday's Forecast: Mostly sunny conditions with increasing winds in the afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up another weekend with warm and windy conditions, as well as keeping an eye on fire danger weather.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Warm and windy conditions have been dominating the forecast lately and today will be another breezy day. Winds will increase in the afternoon between 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph. Our more inland neighbors in the Brush Country are under a Red Flag Warning due to fire danger weather concerns from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Similar weather is forecast for next week. While we have mostly sunny conditions now, more clouds enter the forecast next week to help with moisture. We desperately need another round of rain but those chances remain low this week as well.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with increasing winds in the afternoon
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: S 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with gusty southerly winds
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: S 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny conditions with southerly winds
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a great Sunday!