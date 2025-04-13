Sunday's Forecast: Mostly sunny conditions with increasing winds in the afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up another weekend with warm and windy conditions, as well as keeping an eye on fire danger weather.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warm and windy conditions have been dominating the forecast lately and today will be another breezy day. Winds will increase in the afternoon between 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph. Our more inland neighbors in the Brush Country are under a Red Flag Warning due to fire danger weather concerns from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Similar weather is forecast for next week. While we have mostly sunny conditions now, more clouds enter the forecast next week to help with moisture. We desperately need another round of rain but those chances remain low this week as well.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with increasing winds in the afternoon

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with gusty southerly winds

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny conditions with southerly winds

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Sunday!