Sunday's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! Another warm day here in our neighborhoods with light chances of rain. Winds will increase throughout the day, leading to some breezy conditions.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures above normal

Light rain chances

Next cold front on the way

Today, we will see high temperatures in the upper 70s, low 80s, which is above normal for Corpus Christi this time of year. The anticipated cold front will help bring our temperatures to below normal and then normal. This cold front will arrive between Wednesday and Thursday, and it will be a weaker cold front. Our highs will be in the low 60s and lows in the 40s for a few days after the cold front brushes through the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and slightly breezy

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and windy

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Have a great Sunday!