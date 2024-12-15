Sunday's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! Another warm day here in our neighborhoods with light chances of rain. Winds will increase throughout the day, leading to some breezy conditions.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Temperatures above normal
- Light rain chances
- Next cold front on the way
Today, we will see high temperatures in the upper 70s, low 80s, which is above normal for Corpus Christi this time of year. The anticipated cold front will help bring our temperatures to below normal and then normal. This cold front will arrive between Wednesday and Thursday, and it will be a weaker cold front. Our highs will be in the low 60s and lows in the 40s for a few days after the cold front brushes through the Coastal Bend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy and slightly breezy
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and windy
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Have a great Sunday!