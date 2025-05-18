Sunday's Forecast: Mostly cloudy then sunny skies in the afternoon with gusty winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with warm temperatures and gusty winds.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Warm temperatures stick around for a few more days, gradually getting cooler after mid week. Throughout the day, we will warm to the low to mid 90s across our neighborhoods with winds increasing around lunch time, lasting through early evening.
With current southeast winds, we still feel hot and muggy outside. These conditions will last through mid week before our next cold front of the season arrives. This will bring our above-normal temperatures to more seasonal values for the remainder of the week ahead.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: SSE 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Sunday night: Increasing cloud cover, gusty winds
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 15-20 mph
Monday: Partly sunny with gusty winds
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Have a great Sunday!