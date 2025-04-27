Sunday's Forecast: Mostly cloudy then sunny conditions with increasing winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with temperatures starting in the low 70s, gradually increasing to the low 80s by late morning. Winds will also increase as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warm, windy and humid sums up the end of our weekend. Temperatures will be seasonal this week coming up, gradually increasing towards the end of the week to the mid to upper 80s. Windy days will stick around in the forecast through mid-week.

Rain chances could be likely starting late next week around Thursday as another cold front approaches south Texas. We will not see a huge difference temperature wise, but our lows will dip into the upper 60s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog in the AM, then mostly sunny

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Increasing cloud cover, windy

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy conditions, windy

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a great Sunday!