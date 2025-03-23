Sunday's Forecast: Mostly cloudy conditions, temperatures warm to the mid 80s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We are wrapping up the weekend here in the Coastal Bend with warm temperatures and gusty winds. Throughout the week, warm conditions continue ahead of our next cold front, followed by rain.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Increasing cloud cover of the weekend and southeasterly winds allowed more moisture in the atmosphere. This helped with our dangerously dry conditions we've been seeing the past few weeks leading to fire danger weather. Humidity values are improving as well, but will take a slight dip into Thursday with our next cold front.

Behind the cold front, we welcome rain back into the forecast! Long awaited and much needed, all of our neighborhoods could use some rain to help alleviate some of our drought. Thursday and Friday present the best opportunity of rainfall for scattered showers and thunderstorms. While this will not be enough rain to pull us out of drought stages, any rainfall helps.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds

Temperature: High 84°F

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Increasing cloud cover with gusty winds

Temperature: Low 67°F

Winds: SSE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy to start the day then sunny skies

Temperature: High 85°F

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!