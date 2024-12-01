Mostly cloudy conditions continue through weekend, increasing rain chances next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We are entering a new month and still feeling a bit like Fall for a few more days. Rain chances increase as we head into our work week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly cloudy conditions will be the name of the game here in Corpus Christi throughout Sunday. There is an abundance of low-level moisture in the atmosphere that will develop into showers Monday through Wednesday. We do have an opportunity to see some showers Sunday night headed into Monday.

Highs today will reach the low 70s across most of the Coastal Bend, therefore, we are warming up some from our latest cold front. After we get some much needed rain, our highs will remain in the 70s the remainder of the week, and may even touch the low 80s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and slightly windy

Temperature: High 73ºF

Winds: NE 15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: NE 15 mph

Monday: Partly sunny with AM showers possible

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: NE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Sunday!