Sunday's Forecast: Hot weather pattern continues through week, showers expected end of week

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! What a hot Sunday we are having. That is the result of hot and dry weather with lower dewpoints than normal. This is why our temperatures and feels-like temperatures are not far off from one another, and the air does not feel sticky. Throughout the rest of the weekend into the week, our weather pattern will be hot and dry until rain chances make a return late this week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

In the Coastal Bend, our current temperatures are above normal with this hot and dry weather we are having. We will notice a slight dip in temperatures late this week between Thursday and Saturday as rain chances are expected. This is where we will see an increase in dewpoints again as more moisture hangs in the atmosphere. You'll notice that since the cold front pushed to southeast Texas and brought lower temperatures for a couple of days, we do not have hardly any clouds in the skies. That's due to lower dewpoints, not a lot of moisture in the air, giving us the drier, hotter air.

We will also be keeping an eye on the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the western Caribbean, expected to move north towards the Gulf of Mexico. This broad area of low pressure is creating showers and thunderstorms and has a moderate (50%) chance of formation within the next 7 days. We'll continue to update you as more information becomes available.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with clear skies

Temperature: High 94°F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with calm winds

Temperature: 71°F

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny with calm winds

Temperature: High 93°F

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great Sunday and rest of your weekend!