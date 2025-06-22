Sunday's Forecast: Hot, humid, and breezy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up our first weekend of summer with mostly sunny conditions and feels-like temperatures hitting the triple digits after the noon hour.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We'll also have humid and breezy conditions to accompany the heat. Most of our neighborhoods will top out with highs in the low 90s, mid 90s for further west. We will mainly be dry through the beginning half of the week. We are seeing a couple of pop-up showers from increased moisture moving west from the Gulf.

Rain chances return to the forecast after Tuesday, expecting to last through Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, slightly gusty winds

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds:

Monday: Mostly sunny and slightly breezy

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!