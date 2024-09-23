Sunday's Forecast: Happy first day of Fall! Hot temperatures continue, some rain chances this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Happy first day of Fall! I'm sure you all are wondering where the cooler temperatures are, but just hang on. This upcoming week, we will see our highs in the low 90s with some rain chances Monday through Wednesday, and a cold front pushing through South Texas by mid week.

While we may be in the Fall season now, it will be a little while before we start seeing Fall-like temperatures. Also, with being located near the water, we stay warmer longer here in the Coastal Bend because water takes longer to heat up and cool down versus land. This upcoming week, we are going to see some rain opportunities the first half of the week. By Wednesday evening, a cold front will push towards South Texas, giving us low temperatures in the upper 60s for a couple days. That will be a nice break from the heat.

Looking to the tropics, we are keeping an eye on Invest 97-L, a broad area of low pressure in the Western Caribbean pushing north towards the Gulf of Mexico. In the next 7 days, this system has an 80% chance of forming into a storm, which is projected to become Helene. As of now, this potential storm is not expected to have impacts on the Texas coast as it looks it will keep a northeast trend. There would be minimal impacts to the Coastal Bend such as increased swells, high rip currents, and minor coastal flooding. We will continue to keep you updated on this disturbance as we get daily updates.

Today: Mostly sunny with light showers in the early afternoon

Temperature: High 93°F

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear with light winds

Temperature: Low 77°F

Winds: ESE 8-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny with AM showers likely

Temperature: High 92°F

Winds: E 5-10 mph

