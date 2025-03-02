Sunday's Forecast: Foggy start to the morning, warming up by afternoon with a breeze

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with beautiful temperatures. We have a bit of a foggy start to our morning, but as we heat up throughout the morning, the fog will fare off.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

There's lots of sunshine in the forecast this week, giving us an early taste of Spring, and almost summer-like with temperatures expected to hit 90°F here in Corpus Christi in the beginning half of the week. Our warmest day of the week is also accompanied by a weaker cold front that night, Tuesday into Wednesday. The most noticeable difference will be the drop in highs from 90°F to about 80°F the following day.

Besides this lighter cold front, we still have warm temperatures all week long as well as no rain chances. Sunshine and a bit of gusty winds will dominate the forecast this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny with increasing winds in the afternoon

Temperature: High 80°F

Winds: SE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight:

Temperature: Low 67°F

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds

Temperature: High

Winds:

Have a great Sunday!