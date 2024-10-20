Sunday's Forecast: Few AM showers followed by an afternoon of sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We will see some pop-up showers in the morning and early afternoon and then we return to a drier weather pattern with sunshine.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Some of our neighborhoods will see some periodic rainfall throughout the early portion of our day. As for our temperatures, expect highs in the upper 80s for the remainder of the week. After today, our rain chances go down as well, and temperatures will still be above normal for this time of year.
For beach conditions, we will see some higher tide cycles from the recent full moon. If you are planning to head out to the water, just be mindful of periodic high swells and increased rip currents, along with minor coastal flooding.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with a few AM showers
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and windy
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and windy
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Have a great Sunday!