Sunday's Forecast: Few AM showers followed by an afternoon of sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We will see some pop-up showers in the morning and early afternoon and then we return to a drier weather pattern with sunshine.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Some of our neighborhoods will see some periodic rainfall throughout the early portion of our day. As for our temperatures, expect highs in the upper 80s for the remainder of the week. After today, our rain chances go down as well, and temperatures will still be above normal for this time of year.

For beach conditions, we will see some higher tide cycles from the recent full moon. If you are planning to head out to the water, just be mindful of periodic high swells and increased rip currents, along with minor coastal flooding.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with a few AM showers

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and windy

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and windy

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Have a great Sunday!