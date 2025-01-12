Cooler temperatures in the morning, showers possible by early afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up our week and temperatures will be slightly cold in the upper 40s for most of our neighborhoods. We do have an opportunity to see some passing showers in the early afternoon as well.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We are still hanging on to nice temperatures throughout the Coastal Bend this winter season. We have a small cold front moving through the area Sunday night into Monday, but this will not greatly impact our temperatures. We will have an opportunity to see some rain in the early portion of our day as increasing clouds grow across the sky. Throughout the day, it will feel slightly windy as our wind direction takes a change from SE/SW to N.

Temperatures will warm up to the low 60s for our high, and these cool temperatures will last for the majority of next week. By next weekend, we are expecting another heat up across the Coastal Bend with the return of above-normal temperatures with highs in the low to mid 70s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Increasing cloud cover, rain chances early afternoon

Temperature: High 60°F

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with increasing northerly winds

Temperature: Low 42°F

Winds: N 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and windy

Temperature: High 60°F

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Have a great Sunday!