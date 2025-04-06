Sunday's Forecast: Cooler start to the morning, warming up to the mid to upper 60s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello there, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with cooler conditions and gusty winds.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Saturday night, our temperatures dropped into the 50s into our Sunday morning. Winds will continue to be gusty through the first half of the week, coming out of the north. The first few days of the cold front will be seasonal with highs in the upper 60s, low 70s and lows in the mid to upper 40s and mid 50s.

By mid-week around Wednesday, warmer temperatures will come back into the forecast with highs in the low 80s. With little to no rain chances this week, conditions will be rather dry. Northerly winds will promote cooler, drier air and also increase critical fire weather conditions.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny with gusty northerly winds

Temperature: High 69ºF

Winds: NNW 20-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with northerly winds

Temperature: Low 47ºF

Winds: N 5-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny with northerly winds

Temperature: High 74ºF

Winds: NNW 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Have a great Sunday!