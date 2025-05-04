Sunday's Forecast: Cooler start to morning then mostly sunny skies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up another week in our neighborhoods where we had some eventful weather. We started off on a warm and windy pattern followed by a cold front and showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday will be primarily quiet as we wrap up the weekend. We aren't out of the woods just yet with rainfall. Monday through Wednesday brings us more opportunity of showers and thunderstorms.
Our winds will continue to shift back to the south and southeast by Monday, as we just had a north wind from our latest cold front. The cold front will have our temperatures in a seasonal range through Monday before taking a big warm up into Tuesday near 90 degrees.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny conditons
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy conditions
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/thunderstorms
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SE 15-20 mph
