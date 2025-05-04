Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Sunday's Forecast: Cooler start to morning then mostly sunny skies

Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up another week in our neighborhoods where we had some eventful weather. We started off on a warm and windy pattern followed by a cold front and showers and thunderstorms.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sunday will be primarily quiet as we wrap up the weekend. We aren't out of the woods just yet with rainfall. Monday through Wednesday brings us more opportunity of showers and thunderstorms.

Our winds will continue to shift back to the south and southeast by Monday, as we just had a north wind from our latest cold front. The cold front will have our temperatures in a seasonal range through Monday before taking a big warm up into Tuesday near 90 degrees.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny conditons

Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy conditions

Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/thunderstorms

Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SE 15-20 mph

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.