Sunday's Forecast: Cool start to morning in the low 50s, warming up to the low 80s by afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with cooler temperatures in the morning and night following our latest cold front from Saturday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Dry, warm conditions continue to dominate the forecast this weekend and upcoming week. Little to no rain chances as well results in low humidity, keeping our communities on alert for fire danger weather. Winds will decrease today, as they were elevated and gusty Saturday from the approaching cold front.
This week, we will see above normal temperatures again, along with another dry cold front arriving Thursday. This cold front will drop our highs about 10 degrees heading into Thursday, also the official marking of the Spring season.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with lighter winds
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with southerly winds
Temperature: Low 55ºF
Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny with increasing southerly winds
Temperature: High 83ºF
Winds: SSE 5-10 mph→ SSE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a great Sunday!