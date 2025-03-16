Sunday's Forecast: Cool start to morning in the low 50s, warming up to the low 80s by afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with cooler temperatures in the morning and night following our latest cold front from Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dry, warm conditions continue to dominate the forecast this weekend and upcoming week. Little to no rain chances as well results in low humidity, keeping our communities on alert for fire danger weather. Winds will decrease today, as they were elevated and gusty Saturday from the approaching cold front.

This week, we will see above normal temperatures again, along with another dry cold front arriving Thursday. This cold front will drop our highs about 10 degrees heading into Thursday, also the official marking of the Spring season.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with lighter winds

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with southerly winds

Temperature: Low 55ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny with increasing southerly winds

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph→ SSE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Sunday!