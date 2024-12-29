Sunday's Forecast: Cool morning, warmer temperatures by the afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We're wrapping up the last weekend of the year and it will be a warm one.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Highs in the 80s

Cold front Tuesday into Wednesday

While temperatures will still heat up today, we will be even warmer on Monday before our next cold front provides the opportunity for us to cool down. Ideally, we'll cool down for the new year and temperatures will be where they should be seasonally for a few days. After this cold front, we will have an abundance of dry, cool air, which will limit rain chances.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny with light northerly winds

Temperature: High 83°F

Winds: NNE 10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with southerly winds

Temperature: Low 56ºF

Winds: SE 10 mph

Monday: Patchy fog in the early AM, then sunny and windy

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Have a great Sunday!