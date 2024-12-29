Sunday's Forecast: Cool morning, warmer temperatures by the afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We're wrapping up the last weekend of the year and it will be a warm one.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Highs in the 80s
- Cold front Tuesday into Wednesday
While temperatures will still heat up today, we will be even warmer on Monday before our next cold front provides the opportunity for us to cool down. Ideally, we'll cool down for the new year and temperatures will be where they should be seasonally for a few days. After this cold front, we will have an abundance of dry, cool air, which will limit rain chances.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny with light northerly winds
Temperature: High 83°F
Winds: NNE 10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with southerly winds
Temperature: Low 56ºF
Winds: SE 10 mph
Monday: Patchy fog in the early AM, then sunny and windy
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Have a great Sunday!