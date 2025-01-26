Sunday's Forecast: Cloudy conditions linger with increased rain chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We still have warmer conditions sticking around along with some cloudy conditions and increased moisture.

We will have more widespread rain throughout the day, tapering off by late afternoon. After midnight, patchy fog will stick around overnight into early Monday morning.

There is another cold front pushing through the Coastal Bend today into Monday morning, but it will not drastically change temperatures. We will have a warm week ahead with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the upper 50s, low 60s. Therefore, we have a nice break from the cold.Sunday night into Monday, there will be a change in wind direction, from the SSE to NNE as the small cold front arrives bringing a slightly cooler air. The most noticeable difference in temperatures this week will be Monday's highs in the mid 60s versus in the mid 70s, about a 10-15 degree difference.

Today: Mostly cloudy, increased rain showers, slightly windy

Temperature: High 77°F

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers, patchy fog after midnight

Temperature: Low 57°F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers wrapping up by early afternoon

Temperature: High 66°F

Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!