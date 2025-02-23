Sunday's Forecast: AM showers likely followed by sunshine through the afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with a sunny afternoon ahead and warmer temperatures on the horizon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This morning, patchy fog will linger and a few passing showers will be possible before the sunshine peaks out for the day. The day starts off fairly cold in the low 40s for most neighborhoods, warming to the mid 60s.

This upcoming week, highs will be in the low 70s for the beginning of the week and high 70s by the end of the week. Lows will still range in the 40s and 50s as we gradually warm up. The following week will also be mostly sunny with little to no rain chances, also allowing for temperatures to rise a bit easier.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy conditions then sunny skies

Temperature: High 64°F

Winds: NNW 10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies with calm winds

Temperature: Low 43°F

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny with light southerly winds

Temperature: High 74°F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great Sunday!