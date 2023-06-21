Summer solstice swelter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Today is the first day of summer and the longest day of the year for us here in the northern hemisphere. The summer solstice happens at 9:58 a.m. locally and will kick off summer officially. With 13 hours and 54 minutes of daylight, the heat will definitely be on today. Highs will once again soar to the upper 90s and low 100s; heat index values will reach the 110s again, too. Heat alerts will begin at noon and last until 8 p.m.

A bit of relief begins tomorrow. Temperatures will drop a few degrees— call it a cool-down as highs drop to the upper 90s! While rain will happen around the Coastal Bend on Thursday, we likely won't catch more than a sprinkle in our outer counties. Stay cool out there!

Happy Summer!