SUMMER RESUMES: Sunny, warm, and gorgeous

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! A gorgeous day awaits so enjoy it. Go for a walk with a friend (four-legged or otherwise), but don't forget the SPF 30 or better.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

After a foggy start to the morning, visibility is improving. Cool temperatures and light winds made for a tricky commute, but it's the sunglasses you'll need for the ride home. Sunny, warm, and overall pleasant weather will remain in the forecast through the end of the week.



It's still summer in the northern hemisphere for a few more days. The return of a friendly onshore breeze will bring a little more humidity to remind us of that. Take advantage of the great weather because rain chances make a comeback as early as Sunday and last into next week. Hopefully some of that rainfall will grace the Nueces River watershed!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Warm and sunny!

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: NE/ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Friday: Warmer, a bit humid

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a terrific day!