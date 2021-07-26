Summer heat sizzles on!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

After a sweltering hot day here in the Coastal Bend, a warm and quiet evening is ahead. Dinner plans outside tonight should be pleasant if you can keep the mosquitoes away!

Expect the hot temperatures to continue as more tropical moisture moves into our area. Temperatures will stay steady in the low to middle 90s. Rain chances will increase for the middle of the week, with a few scattered showers likely to trickle inland from the coastal toward the Brush Country. Accumulations will generally be less than a half-inch, with high totals possible across the Victoria Crossroads.

The rain will be short-lived as drier weather returns for the weekend. Expect hot, hazy afternoons into the beginning of next week.

Happy Monday!

