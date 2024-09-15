Summer heat returns, little rain chances this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! I hope you have been enjoying your weekend so far. It's been a hot one for sure. On Saturday, a heat advisory was in place for some of our inland communities as heat index values hit 110ºF for two or more hours. We may see this pattern going into our work week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

With warmer temperatures and moisture in the atmosphere, we remain hot here in the Coastal Bend. There will be little rain chances in the forecast this week, therefore, it will be hot, muggy, and dry. The best opportunity for us to see rain will be Sunday and Monday. After we move further into the week, those chances lessen.

By Tuesday, high pressure will move back over our area which will promote sunshine, hotter temperatures, and drier air. The past couple of weeks, we had some low pressure systems circulating around Southeast Texas, giving us the opportunity to see some rain and scattered showers throughout parts of our neighborhoods. Now, we return to the hot, summer temperatures.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Foggy in the morning, followed by sunshine

Temperature: High 91°F

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, calm winds

Temperature: Low 77°F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Monday: Sunny with light winds

Temperature: High 93°F

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great rest of your weekend!