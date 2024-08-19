Summer heat is in effect this week, daily heat alert chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon Coastal Bend! I hope you all are enjoying your Monday. We have a hot start to our work week and it's only going to get hotter as we go through the rest of the week where we will reach near-record high temperatures.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Hot temperatures persist this week as high pressure continues to dominate southeast Texas. High pressure is situated over most of Texas giving everyone a glimpse of these extremely hot temperatures signaling multiple heat advisories. This week, our feels-like temperatures could even reach 115ºF, therefore daily heat alerts are possible, especially by Wednesday and Thursday.
Tuesday and Wednesday are forecasted to be the hottest days of the week, topping out at 100ºF and 102ºF. It will be important to stay hydrated, take breaks in the sun, wear light, loose-fitted clothing, and wear sunscreen.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot with light winds
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies, still hot
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Very hot
Temperature: High 100ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a great Monday!