Sultry, windy conditions persist

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

A soupy morning is making for 'air you can wear' thanks to high humidity and warm temps in the 80s. This afternoon, temperatures climb to the upper 90s but will feel like the 110s. Expect breezy south-southeast winds today around 20 mph. Our next best chance of rain is not a very good chance. Wednesday could offer a stray shower along the sea breeze thanks to abundant moisture in the air. We likely won't see measurable rain, but anything helps at this point.

