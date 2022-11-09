Sultry conditions persist

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

It's another sultry morning here across South Texas. Above average temperatures will persist today, but big changes are on the way!

This morning, there are a few foggy spots across the area. In some spots, visibility is down to a half mile. Add a little extra time to your morning commute and take it slow! As the winds pick up after sunrise, visibility will improve area wide. Expect east winds 10-15 MPH this afternoon which will keep high humidity in the forecast for the rest of this week.

This afternoon high temperatures will climb to the middle 80s, with 'feels like' temperatures in the low 90s. As stray shower can't be ruled out as the air above us is holding a lot of water right now. Rain chances will increase Friday and into the weekend as our next cold front arrives. This front will be fairly strong taking highs on Friday from the 80s, to the 40s by Saturday morning! This weekend will be chilly and drizzly and light showers continue through the beginning of next week.

Beach conditions will once again be rough, with a high risk of rip currents along our gulf facing beaches.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!