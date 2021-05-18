Weather Actions Facebook Tweet Email Submit your weather photos! Tom Harris Posted at 4:06 PM, May 18, 2021 and last updated 2021-05-18 17:09:15-04 Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Rebound Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Hurricane Center Severe weather alerts on your smartphone Scripps National Desk 1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019