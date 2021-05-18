Watch
Weather

Actions

Submit your weather photos!

items.[0].image.alt
Tom Harris
Clouds.jpg
Posted at 4:06 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 17:09:15-04

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019