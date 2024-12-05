STUCK IN THE 60S: Clouds, temps won't budge making for a cool Thursday forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday
A cool morning in the 60s will remain just as cool into the afternoon. Clouds and breezy northeast winds will make for a temperature climb you can count on one hand! Spotty showers are possible for this evening; those stray showers will be more likely near the coast, but even then don't expect much.
Spotty showers will be more likely into Friday morning. Conditions will be colder with highs struggling to reach the 60s. If you have Friday night plans, include a sweater and possible a raincoat. I'm keeping a close ye on the timing of rain for Friday night's events like La Posada Lighted Boat Parade (hope to see you there) and ArtWalk downtown. More rain can be expected this weekend with this pattern ending next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Cool and cloudy
Temperature: High 68ºF
Winds: NE 15-25 mph
Tonight: Cloudy and quiet
Temperature: Low 54ºF
Winds: NE 15-25 mph
Thursday: Isolated showers, cooler and breezy
Temperature: High 60ºF
Winds: NE 15-25 mph
Have a fantastic day!