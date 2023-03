CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend is waking up to strong storms and cold, windy conditions. Expect strong north winds in excess of 30 mph, gusting as high a 50 mph. In thunderstorms, winds can exceed 60 mph and produce hail.

When thunder roars go indoors! If a storm is approaching your location, seek shelter in an interior room until the storm passes.

Stay weather aware this morning!