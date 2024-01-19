Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Strong winds, a freeze, and heavy rain, oh my!

The 7-day forecast is looking busy with an active week of weather ahead
Stefanie's WX 1-19-24
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 08:04:17-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-yay! There is a lot to cover in the 7-day forecast.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Disrespectful winds, gusting 30-40 mph Friday
  • Freeze Warning in effect early Saturday morning
  • Heavy rain expected next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy skies with disrespectful winds
Temperature: High 60ºF
Winds: NNE at 20 to 30 mph, gusting 30-40 mph

Tonight: Clear skies and cold! Freezing conditions likely
Temperature: Low 33ºF
Winds: NNE at 10 to 20 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours becoming overcast in the afternoon
Temperature: High 50ºF
Winds: NE at 15 to 25 mph

Have a safe and fantastic weekend!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019