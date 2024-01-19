Strong winds, a freeze, and heavy rain, oh my!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-yay! There is a lot to cover in the 7-day forecast.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Disrespectful winds, gusting 30-40 mph Friday
- Freeze Warning in effect early Saturday morning
- Heavy rain expected next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy skies with disrespectful winds
Temperature: High 60ºF
Winds: NNE at 20 to 30 mph, gusting 30-40 mph
Tonight: Clear skies and cold! Freezing conditions likely
Temperature: Low 33ºF
Winds: NNE at 10 to 20 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours becoming overcast in the afternoon
Temperature: High 50ºF
Winds: NE at 15 to 25 mph
Have a safe and fantastic weekend!