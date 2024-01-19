Strong winds, a freeze, and heavy rain, oh my!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-yay! There is a lot to cover in the 7-day forecast.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Disrespectful winds, gusting 30-40 mph Friday

Freeze Warning in effect early Saturday morning

Heavy rain expected next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy skies with disrespectful winds

Temperature: High 60ºF

Winds: NNE at 20 to 30 mph, gusting 30-40 mph

Tonight: Clear skies and cold! Freezing conditions likely

Temperature: Low 33ºF

Winds: NNE at 10 to 20 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours becoming overcast in the afternoon

Temperature: High 50ºF

Winds: NE at 15 to 25 mph

Have a safe and fantastic weekend!