Strong weekend cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The strongest cold front of the season will deliver colder temperatures to South Texas beginning near sunset Saturday and lasting into next week. For the first time this season the low is expected to reach the 30's.

Tonight, will be breezy mild and muggy with low clouds late and a low of 66.

Saturday the winds will be light until frontal passage around sunset, otherwise variable sunshine warm and humid and a high of 84. Saturday night will be a lot different with a stray shower early near the coast then windy and much cooler with a low of 46 and wind chills dropping into the 30's.

Sunday will be sunny, rather breezy in the morning but decreasing winds through the afternoon, nice but much cooler and very dry with a high of only 67. Sunday night will be clear nearly calm and cold with a low of 38.

Monday expect sunshine and a little warmer with rain expected around Wednesday and Thursday of next week.