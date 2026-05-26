Strong to severe storms possible tonight across Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday all!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

SOME STRONG STORMS WILL MOVE INTO THE COASTAL BEND TONIGHT

Our next major rain event is moving in as we speak, with gusty winds, small hail, and heavy downpours possible. Rain chances will increase over the next few hours, with two lines of storms expected now through Wednesday morning.

The first line of storms is likely to move through the area between 10 PM-1 AM tonight, with a secondary line between 3-7 AM. Both lines bring the potential for a strong storm or two, in addition to flash flood potential, as the Weather Prediction Center has maintained a level 2 out of 4 flood threat for much of the area through tomorrow. Fortunately, most of the rain will be out of the area by mid-morning Wednesday.

We're still looking at very seasonable temperatures through the end of the week, with temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s and moderate humidity. Again, by tomorrow afternoon, we will be much drier and continue the streak with average temperatures.

Stay up to date with our latest forecasts right here on KRIStv.com!