Strong thunderstorms drench northern Coastal Bend today; more storms late week

Enhanced severe risk northern Coastal Bend this afternoon; slight risk elsewhere.
Posted at 3:42 PM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 16:48:41-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A vigorous upper-level disturbance and a weak front brought severe thunderstorms today over the northern Coastal Bend, and after a couple quiet days more storms are expected Thursday and Friday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Strong thunderstorms this afternoon will move offshore by early evening
  • Generally fair and dry conditions expected Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Additional showers and thunderstorms may generate significant watershed rainfall Thursday and Friday
  • Heat Indices of 106 to 114 degrees possible this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Showers and thunderstorms early evening; otherwise, partly cloudy
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
East to northeast 6 to 12 mph

Tuesday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and dry
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
Northeast 8 to 14 mph

Wednesday:
Mostly sunny, windy and very warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
East southeast 14 to 25 mph

Slightly cooler and drier air overnight will heat readily Tuesday, then after late week storms, be aware of heat related stress this weekend.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
