Strong thunderstorms drench northern Coastal Bend today; more storms late week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A vigorous upper-level disturbance and a weak front brought severe thunderstorms today over the northern Coastal Bend, and after a couple quiet days more storms are expected Thursday and Friday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Strong thunderstorms this afternoon will move offshore by early evening
- Generally fair and dry conditions expected Tuesday and Wednesday
- Additional showers and thunderstorms may generate significant watershed rainfall Thursday and Friday
- Heat Indices of 106 to 114 degrees possible this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Showers and thunderstorms early evening; otherwise, partly cloudy
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
East to northeast 6 to 12 mph
Tuesday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and dry
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
Northeast 8 to 14 mph
Wednesday:
Mostly sunny, windy and very warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
East southeast 14 to 25 mph
Slightly cooler and drier air overnight will heat readily Tuesday, then after late week storms, be aware of heat related stress this weekend.