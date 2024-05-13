Strong thunderstorms drench northern Coastal Bend today; more storms late week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A vigorous upper-level disturbance and a weak front brought severe thunderstorms today over the northern Coastal Bend, and after a couple quiet days more storms are expected Thursday and Friday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Strong thunderstorms this afternoon will move offshore by early evening

Generally fair and dry conditions expected Tuesday and Wednesday

Additional showers and thunderstorms may generate significant watershed rainfall Thursday and Friday

Heat Indices of 106 to 114 degrees possible this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Showers and thunderstorms early evening; otherwise, partly cloudy

Temperature:

Low in the lower 70s

Winds:

East to northeast 6 to 12 mph

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and dry

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

Northeast 8 to 14 mph

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny, windy and very warm

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

East southeast 14 to 25 mph

Slightly cooler and drier air overnight will heat readily Tuesday, then after late week storms, be aware of heat related stress this weekend.