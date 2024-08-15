Stray showers today and Friday, but dangerous heat and humidity will rule through early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Somebody, please change the DVD. Extreme heat and humidity will linger over South Texas at least through early next week as upper-air high pressure remains locked in over the Lone Star State. Expect near or slightly above normal afternoon temperatures combined with breezy onshore flow packing oppressive humidity, the combination of which will result in heat indices of between 110 and 116 degrees.

Overnights will offer only slight relief, with daybreak lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heat Advisories likely to be required through the upcoming weekend

Excessive Heat Warnings may be needed early next week

Little to no meaningful rainfall is expected

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy, breezy and humid

Temperature:

Low near 80

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 20 mph

Friday:

Mostly sunny and breezy

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 110 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 18 mph

Saturday:

Mostly sunny and seasonably hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Please, please take heed of excessive heat risk. Stay weather aware and be safe.