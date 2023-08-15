Stray showers and less heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

Despite a warm morning, the heat will take a little bit longer to settle in this morning. Temperatures will reach the 90s by the late morning hours. Conditions will feel a bit more comfortable today with slightly less humidity. ‘Feels like’ temperatures hover between 110-114°F.

Rain chances are back in the forecast. A few stray showers will likely form along the sea breeze this afternoon. Don’t expect meaningful rainfall, but anything helps at this point in our drought. A weak cold front to our north will fizzle out and trigger showers near the Victoria crossroads. Some of these showers will make it into our northern communities. Don’t worry if you don’t see meaningful rainfall today. We will have another opportunity tomorrow, and better chances coming at the beginning of next week.

Have a terrific day!