Stormy tonight through Wednesday night; severe weather with heavy rain will be a threat

Severe Storm Potential Friday
Dale Nelson
Numerous thunderstorms, some possibly severe, tonight through Wednesday night
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jan 23, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Abundant moisture and upper-level instability will combine with a weak front to create an environment supporting strong thunderstorms with potential for severe weather and flash flooding tonight through Wednesday night. All portions of the Coastal Bend may be impacted, so stay weather-aware.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • More wet, stormy weather through midweek, with severe storms and flash flooding possible
  • Conditions dry out later in the week and through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Thunderstorms likely overnight, some producing heavy rainfall and strong winds.
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
Southeast 7 to 13 mph

Tomorrow:
Thunderstorms likely Wednesday with heavy rainfall at times.
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southeast 8 to 12 mph

Thursday:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers, especially in the morning.
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
North 8 to 12 mph

More significant rain is expected through midweek, with some severe storms producing strong winds and heavy rain at times.

