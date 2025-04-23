Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

STORMY START: After a busy morning, rain chances are on a downward trend

Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber is tracking storms across the Coastal Bend Wednesday morning in your Weather on the 6's (4-23-25)
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Rain chances diminish

After a stormy morning, a line of storms is finally moving out of the Coastal Bend. This marks the end of the action for our neighborhoods.

From here on out, expect just spotty showers Wednesday afternoon and maybe even for the Thursday morning commute if we're lucky. Highs will remain near average in the middle 80s, but humid and gusty conditions linger into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: A stray t-shower possible this afternoon
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, foggy
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Sun/cloud mix, generally dry
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Have a wonderful day!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.