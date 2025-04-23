STORMY START: After a busy morning, rain chances are on a downward trend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

Rain chances diminish

After a stormy morning, a line of storms is finally moving out of the Coastal Bend. This marks the end of the action for our neighborhoods.

From here on out, expect just spotty showers Wednesday afternoon and maybe even for the Thursday morning commute if we're lucky. Highs will remain near average in the middle 80s, but humid and gusty conditions linger into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: A stray t-shower possible this afternoon

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, foggy

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Sun/cloud mix, generally dry

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Have a wonderful day!