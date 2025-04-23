STORMY START: After a busy morning, rain chances are on a downward trend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Rain chances diminish
After a stormy morning, a line of storms is finally moving out of the Coastal Bend. This marks the end of the action for our neighborhoods.
From here on out, expect just spotty showers Wednesday afternoon and maybe even for the Thursday morning commute if we're lucky. Highs will remain near average in the middle 80s, but humid and gusty conditions linger into next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: A stray t-shower possible this afternoon
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, foggy
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Thursday: Sun/cloud mix, generally dry
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
