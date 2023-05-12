Stormy mother's day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-yay Coastal Bend!

Friday will be warm, humid, and partly sunny; tonight is a different story as showers and storms move into the forecast. You can expect highs to reach the upper 80s once again, feeling like the 90s to near triple digits! A mix of sun and clouds will be more in favor of sunshine this afternoon.

After sunset, storms will be brewing out west in the Brush Country. These storm will head our way through the later evening hours and throughout our Saturday. Storms will dump heavy rainfall over all of South Texas (including the Valley to San Antonio, to Houston) and excessive rainfall will pose a flood threat. For this reason, an Areal Flood Watch is in effect tonight until Saturday at 7 p.m. Saturday's storms could be severe, so stay weather aware! Expect rainfall ranges from 2-4 inches along the Coastal To more than 6 inches out in the I-35 corridor.

Stay dry and stay safe!