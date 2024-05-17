Stormy Friday forecast across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning! It's a stormy Friday in the Coastal Bend. Stay weather alert today as some storms will be severe.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Strong storms likely
- Rain ends this evening
- Friday night, weekend plans look dry
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Severe storms expected
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 71ºF
Winds: E/ SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Dry and mostly sunny, hot and humid
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Have a safe and wonderful Friday!