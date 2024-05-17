Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Stormy Friday forecast across the Coastal Bend

Some storms will be severe
Stefanie's WX 5-17-24
Posted at 8:47 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 09:47:20-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning! It's a stormy Friday in the Coastal Bend. Stay weather alert today as some storms will be severe.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Strong storms likely
  • Rain ends this evening
  • Friday night, weekend plans look dry

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Severe storms expected
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 71ºF
Winds: E/ SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Dry and mostly sunny, hot and humid
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a safe and wonderful Friday!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019