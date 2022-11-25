Stormy Black Friday shopping forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday, Coastal Bend!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today ahead of a brief cool-down on Saturday.

This morning temperatures are starting in the 60s. A few showers have been moving through portions of our region, generally west of Highway 77. As we go through the morning hours toward lunch time, the showers will pick up. Some downpours will be heavy at times. Through this afternoon, the showers and storms become more numerous areawide. The rain and clouds will limit our afternoon high temperatures to the upper 60s today, with breezy conditions tonight heading into Tuesday.

The rain and clouds will be gone this weekend! Expect pleasant and sunny conditions both Saturday and Sunday. We may have some sea fog rolling in late Sunday night, so I'm keeping an eye on that. Otherwise, you can expect a warm up into the beginning of next week as temps approach the 80s on Tuesday. Our next cold front arrives on Wednesday (the last day of Hurricane Season- yay!) and will drop our temps a bit for the beginning of December.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!