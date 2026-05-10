STORMS MOVE IN TONIGHT: Latest timing details for overnight rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Mother's Day to all the lovely ladies out there!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

STORMS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE COASTAL BEND TONIGHT

Today has been a hot and muggy day here in the Coastal Bend, but besides the heat, it's been a pretty great day so far. However, we are still monitoring storm potential, with the expectation to see some beneficial rain across the area late tonight.

We're expecting tonight's showers and storms to move in after midnight, when many of us will be tucked in bed. For those who are still awake or light sleepers- expect to hear some breezy to gusty winds as the storms approach, with the sound of rain to follow. Again, many of us will be sleeping.

Another thing worth noting, there is the potential for a strong storm or two. With that said, it's always important to have your weather alerts on just in case a spin up were to happen. Fortunately, there is little to no chance for a tornado in our neck of the woods tonight, but we could see some gusty winds and small hail out of the strongest storms. It would be wise to bring things that could blow away, inside.

The rain will clear out by early Monday morning, leaving us with a hot and muggy afternoon. Expect typical springlike weather for the rest of the week, with temperatures in the mid to high 80s, moderate humidity, and several days of clouds and sun. Be sure to drink plenty of water, and don't forget to pack a few extra bottles when you leave the house. As always, you can check the latest beach conditions here. Stay up to date with our latest forecasts right here on KRIStv.com!

