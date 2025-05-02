STORM WATCH: Friday remains hot and breezy with strong storms expected tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Strong storms expected tonight

Warm, humid, windy conditions return once again this afternoon. Sultry heat will have high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s, with 'feels like' temps in the lower 90s. With lots of fun outdoor events kicking off this afternoon, please check on kids, pets, and older folks as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness. Take advantage of the sunshine, but we'll be tracking a line of storms tonight. Please stay weather aware!

As showers and storms move across the Coastal Bend tonight, some may be severe. An initial line of storms will likely move into Live Oak and Bee Counties around dinner time Friday night. This line on storms will be overrun by the main or "entree round" line of storms. The line will move across the region from about 8 p.m. to midnight. Expect showers to linger overnight, but another round of stronger storms looks to cross our south neighborhoods early Saturday.

wx

Scattered showers will continue next week. This is beneficial rainfall that will help to chip away at our drought both locally and in the watershed! Please check in on the forecast for details on the timing of storms in your neighborhood.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & breezy

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Thunderstorms, some severe

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: SE/NE 10-20 mph

Saturday: AM storms possible, clearing later

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Have a safe and fun weekend!