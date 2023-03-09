Watch Now
Still warm, humid, and breezy

Changes coming to the forecast by next week
Posted at 6:24 AM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 08:40:29-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

You guessed it— today will start with patchy fog and turn into another hot, humid, breezy afternoon. The fog is not quite as troublesome this morning thanks to south-southeast winds around 10 MPH. This afternoon, expect temperatures to return to the upper 80s and winds to increase to around 20 MPH. Thanks to the wind, our temperatures will likely be a degree or two cooler this afternoon.

The heat continues into the weekend, with the hottest temperature of the next seven days expected on Sunday. High will soar to the mid- 90s with humid conditions. Just in time, a cold front arrives late Sunday evening to bring scattered showers on Monday. Preliminary rainfall estimates suggest parts of the Coastal Bend could receive one-quarter to one-half inch of rain. I'm keeping an eye on rain chances thereafter related to a late week cold front near St. Patrick's day.

Have a great day!

