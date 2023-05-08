Still humid and mostly cloudy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

We may be starting a new week, but we're carrying over the same weather pattern from last week. Last week's upper-level blocking pattern is breaking down, but still generally in place. This means small "wrinkles" or disturbances in the mid-to-upper levels will trigger showers and storms, tapping into the abundance of moisture here at the ground level.

This means today will be another warm and humid day. Expect highs in the upper 80s; factoring in the humidity, it will likely feel like the lower 90s. Expect mainly dry conditions this afternoon, but showers and storms return tonight. Daily rain chances will remain in the forecast into the weekend. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible every day. It's a good idea to keep a raincoat in the car, just in case.

Have a great week!