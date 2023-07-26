Still hot and very muggy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

It's a muggy Hump Day for us here in the Coastal Bend. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for some counties from noon to 7 p.m. this afternoon. Make sure to take breaks indoors to stay cool! The oppressive heat will continue as humidity remains high.

Abundant moisture will allow for a stray shower to form along the sea breeze this afternoon. Corpus Christi was lucky on Tuesday, recording a few hundredths on an inch. A better opportunity for rainfall looks to arrive this weekend. I'm watching for an isolated shower as we wrap up the last weekend in July.

Have a wonderful day!