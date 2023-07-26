Watch Now
Still hot and very muggy

Humidity increases across the Coastal Bend
Stefanie's WX 7-26-23
Sunrise at Ropes Park Lu Ann Kingsbury
Posted at 6:40 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 08:42:27-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

It's a muggy Hump Day for us here in the Coastal Bend. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for some counties from noon to 7 p.m. this afternoon. Make sure to take breaks indoors to stay cool! The oppressive heat will continue as humidity remains high.

Abundant moisture will allow for a stray shower to form along the sea breeze this afternoon. Corpus Christi was lucky on Tuesday, recording a few hundredths on an inch. A better opportunity for rainfall looks to arrive this weekend. I'm watching for an isolated shower as we wrap up the last weekend in July.

Have a wonderful day!

