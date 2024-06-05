Still hot and hazy... and getting warmer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! 'Feels like' temps soar to the 120s for many neighborhoods. Air quality will also be unhealthy for some folks. It's a good idea to limit time outdoors.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Reduced air quality
- 'Feels like' temps: 110-123ºF
- T-Showers possible next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: More sun, less wind— still hot!
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, humid
Temperature: Low 84ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Thursday: Sunny, slightly less humid, but still hot!
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
