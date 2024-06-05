Still hot and hazy... and getting warmer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! 'Feels like' temps soar to the 120s for many neighborhoods. Air quality will also be unhealthy for some folks. It's a good idea to limit time outdoors.

Reduced air quality

'Feels like' temps: 110-123ºF

T-Showers possible next week

Today: More sun, less wind— still hot!

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, humid

Temperature: Low 84ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Sunny, slightly less humid, but still hot!

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday!