Still hot and hazy... and getting warmer

Temperatures will be on the rise through the end of the week
Stefanie's WX 6-5-24
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jun 05, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! 'Feels like' temps soar to the 120s for many neighborhoods. Air quality will also be unhealthy for some folks. It's a good idea to limit time outdoors.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Reduced air quality
  • 'Feels like' temps: 110-123ºF
  • T-Showers possible next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: More sun, less wind— still hot!
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, humid
Temperature: Low 84ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Sunny, slightly less humid, but still hot!
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

