Still cold, but a warm up is on the way!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

Today is off to another soggy start with chili temperatures in the 40s as we begin this Tuesday. Don’t despair— a warm up is in the forecast as we head to the middle part of the week into the holiday.

This afternoon will see our rain chances driving down to just stray light showers. This drier trend continues through Wednesday as winds shift from the east Southeast. This onshore flow will allow our temperatures to climb Wednesday afternoon, continuing into Thursday; temperatures will rebound to the 60s and even the 70s for some parts of the Coastal Bend.

A cold front that will arrive on Thanksgiving Thursday will bring the opportunity for showers and storms. The current timing for this cold front looks to be around between 5-7pm. Due to this earlier timing, our Friday is looking drier. This weekend our temperatures rebound to average with abundant sunshine, so make you make weekend plans because the weather will be fantastic!

There’s still a high risk of rip currents, small craft advisory, and coastal flood advisory along our gulf-facing beaches. It might be a good idea to wait until this weekend to catch up on all your outdoor fun.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

