Still chilly with plenty of sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Cozy up with your favorite sweater— it's cold again this morning, but temperatures will warm to the 60s this afternoon. Winds are starting from the northeast at around 10 MPH, but by this afternoon, we'll have a due east wind of 10-15 MPH. Expect ample sunshine today with increasing clouds tonight as moisture begins to return to our area. Friday will be mostly cloudy to overcast as a "wrinkle" upstairs (upper level-trough) moves through. The clouds will help insulate some of the warmth we gain this afternoon so that Friday morning won't be quite as cold. Morning lows will bottom out near 40ºF. Those same cloudy skies will limit afternoon highs to the low to middle 60s.

Isolated showers are expected early Saturday morning, but most of Saturday will be dry and cloudy. Rain chances increase to scattered Sunday and stay in the forecast through the middle of next week. The reason for this unsettled weather pattern is ample moisture and a pair of cold fronts. The first cold front will arrive Monday and fizzle out; the second front arrive Wednesday and looks to move all the way through our area. Rain accumulations of 0.10-.25 inches can be expected for most through Tuesday.

Have a great Thursday!