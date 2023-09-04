Watch Now
Steamy Labor Day forecast

Heat Advisories back in the forecast this afternoon
Stefanie's WX 9-4-23
Posted at 7:47 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 08:47:55-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Labor Day!

Today is off to a muggy start! Humidity will be on the rise throughout the first half of this week. As a result, Heat Advisories will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. for some counties in the Coastal Bend. Aside from hot and humid conditions, a southeast breeze will pick up from the southeast at 20 mph. Sunny conditions prevail this afternoon— and each afternoon of the next several of days. Rain chances stay minimal thanks to high pressure above.

Have a wonderful holiday!

