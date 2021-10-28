Staying windy, but beautiful sunshine through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — That much-advertised cold front is now through the entire Coastal Bend. Cooler and drier air will continue to filter into the region and give way to very nice conditions.

The winds have been one of the biggest players with the front and we continue to hold on to Wind Advisories into Aransas County until later this afternoon.

Additionally, we have Gale Warnings and Small Craft Advisories until tomorrow morning for much of the offshore and nearshore waters. Boaters, mariners and beach-goers should use caution as the bays will continue to be choppy to rough with seas around 4-8 feet.

With all the sunshine that we’ll have in the afternoon, we’ll still warm up nicely during the day with highs in the low to mid-80s for most Coastal Bend residents. The big difference is that the humidity is gone, and it won’t feel oppressively hot out there.

That dry air will hold in place through at least the first part of the weekend. So that will make for chilly mornings and nice, sunny and warm afternoons.

Winds will also begin to relax on Saturday. It’ll be windy today and breezy tomorrow.

Halloween looks nice, but humidity will start rising. For trick-or-treaters, by Sunday evening the temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a gentle breeze and mainly clear skies.

We’ll be tracking our next frontal boundary that looks to push through late Wednesday and bring some scattered showers and storms back in the forecast. This front looks a bit weaker than yesterday’s front, but we’ll monitor it and update the forecast as necessary. For now, that’s our next best opportunity for rainfall.

Today: Gorgeous sunshine, drier and still warm in the afternoon; gusty winds with Wind Advisories, Small Craft Advisories and Gale Warnings in effect…High: 85…Wind: NW 15-25 mph and gusting.

Tonight: Slightly less wind, clear and chilly…Low: 51…Wind: NW 7-14 mph.

Friday: Beautiful day ahead after starting off on the chilly side; warm and breezy in the afternoon…High: 83…Wind: NNW 15-20 mph and gusting.

Saturday: Sunny, warm, dry and less wind…High: 82…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Halloween Sunday: Still very nice with lots of sunshine, humidity rising…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mainly sunny, more cloud though with temperatures warming up and humidity rising…High: 86…Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Few stray showers with more clouds, warm and humid…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine and drier air!